‘Groovin’ in the Grove’ summer concert series wraps up Thursday in Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove’s annual free summer music series “Groovin’ in the Grove” wraps up the 2023 season on Thursday night.

The Rockin’ Fenderskirts will bring music from the 50s/60s, beginning at 7 p.m. to the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 Municipal Drive.

Guests can bring lawn chairs or a blanket, as well as food and beverages. Food and ice cream trucks will be on-site.

Last month, Kaleidoscope Eyes featured music from the Beatles, and the series kicked off in June with Vital Signs.

“Groovin’ in the Grove” is sponsored by the Sugar Grove Arts and Entertainment Committee.