Geneva Public Works finished flushing hydrants after water main break on east side Wednesday

The Geneva Public Works Department has finished flushing fire hydrants on the city’s east side following a water main break Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Geneva Business Park near Kirk Road.

According to a post on the city’s website, crews had to shut down water because of the main break, but because of large water loss, some east side Geneva residents (those living east of East Side Drive) had discolored water as a result of the main break.

Residents can safely use their water, but may have to run the cold faucet for a few minutes to help clear out their water lines, according to the post.