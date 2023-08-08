State Rep. Dan Ugaste to host prescription drug drop off event in South Elgin

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is hosting a prescription drug drop off in partnership with the South Elgin Police Department on Friday, Aug. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Elgin Police Department.

Residents can drop off unwanted or expired prescription medications at the station, located at 10 N. Water St., South Elgin, according to a news release.

“Keeping our communities safe includes appropriately disposing of our expired or unwanted prescription medications,” Ugaste stated in the release. “I invite 65th District constituents to join us next week for this drive-thru event. Start your weekend off at our prescription drug drop off and help prevent prescription drug abuse.”

This is a free outdoor event that allows constituents to remain in their vehicles. Accepted medications include prescription and over the counter medications, prescription ointments and patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Needles and liquids will not be accepted, the release stated.

For constituents who cannot attend this event, there will be another prescription drug drop off with Ugaste in late September in Campton Hills. More information will follow for that event. Constituents can call 630-797-5530 with any questions about this event.