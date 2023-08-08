August 08, 2023
NIU to host next STEM Cafe event Aug. 10 in Sugar Grove

By Shaw Local News Network
This image from NASA shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. It was captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope. NASA Solar System Ambassador Joel Knapper will discuss space stations past, present and future at the next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe in Sugar Grove on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University)

Northern Illinois University will host a STEM Cafe event in Sugar Grove on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

According to a news release from NIU, the event will focus on space exploration and cosmic phenomena and viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower.

Open Range Southwest Grill is located at 1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove, and food and drink will be available for purchase.

A panel of experts will discuss space-related subjects. Then the audience will head outside to observe the night sky with telescopes or the naked eye. Food service begins 6:30 p.m. Talks begin at 7 p.m.

The speakers include:

· Shane Larson, research professor of physics and astronomy, Northwestern University, will discuss solar eclipses – including one coming up in Illinois in 2024.

· Joel Knapper, NASA Solar System Ambassador, will talk about space stations past, present and future.

· Jeremy Benson (Physics Lab Manager, Northern Illinois University), who will introduce the Perseids and explain what to watch for in the night sky.

Northern Illinois University STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play, according to the release.

Learn more at go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

