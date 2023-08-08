Elburn officials concerned about impact of potential development at I-88/Route 47 interchange

With Crown Community Development’s creation of a new plan for a massive development at the Route 47/Interstate-88 interchange, Elburn Village President Jeff Walter provided an update on how the plan could affect Elburn at the Aug. 7 Village Board meeting.
Crown’s proposal is called The Grove, and is a massive 760-acre master-planned community that would include residential housing for all ages, a town center and parks. It also would include plans for industrial and commercial development.
Walter said he has been discussing the project with Sugar Grove Village President Jen Konen, as well as Sugar Grove residents. He said Konen has assured him that she will keep him “in the loop” on any movement taking place with Crown.
“Something’s coming,” Walter said. “Crown owns the land and they’re going to build something. What that is, is still to be determined.
“(However,) There’s been no formal presentation to Sugar Grove, and no request to be annexed,” he said. “There’s a plan out there, but they’re getting pushback on that, and the last time they got pushback, they quit.”
Crown in 2018 proposed a development for the 760 acres at the same interchange that included 8 million square feet of warehouses.
Many Sugar Grove and surrounding community residents were strongly opposed the project, which eventually led to the developer to withdraw its proposal in 2019. The new proposal includes less space for distribution and warehouses.
Although the development will affect Sugar Grove most directly, it also has the potential for a big impact on Elburn and its residents.
Walter said one of his concerns is about the increase in traffic traveling north on Route 47. Although the modified plan calls for less than half of the space allotted for warehouses than the first one did (3.5 million sq. ft. as opposed to 8 million sq. ft.), Crown has estimated that the additional daily truck traffic through the area will increase, Walter said.
Walter’s other major concern is water use.
“If they bring in a high-water user, how does that affect our aquifer?” he asked. “They’ll drill a well, and it won’t be a shallow well. We don’t have a say in that.”
Trustee Ken Anderson brought up another concern of his own, about the land potentially being designated as TIF, or tax increment financing district, which could divert tax dollars generated from the new development from going to local taxing bodies such as schools and fire and police departments.
A tax increment financing district is a development tool used by local governments to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.
“My biggest concern is all that lost revenue,” trustee Matt Wilson said. “That’s the same schools as our kids go to. Elburn, Maple Park, Montgomery and others should be involved in that conversation.”
The company held two public engagement meetings about the plan in June at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove.
Walter said that there will be a town hall scheduled in the future that will include the U.S. Representatives Foster and Underwood, state representatives and senators, county officials and the townships.