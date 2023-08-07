Kane County Health Dept. to offer free online mental health training for community

The Kane County Health Department invites individuals concerned about mental health to attend monthly training sessions that will address a variety of topics related to the mental health of the community, according to a news release.

The training sessions are free and presented online.

Transforming the Children’s Behavioral Healthcare System by Strengthening Families & Communities, a dynamic presentation and discussion of the future of children’s mental health care, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 10. The event will be held on Zoom and registration is required. To register, click here.

Featured speakers include:

· Dana Weiner, Ph.D., a Chapin Hall Senior Policy Fellow currently serving in the office of Gov. JB Pritzker as the chief officer for Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation. Weiner oversees the implementation of recommendations to adjust capacity and streamline access to mental health services for youth.

· State Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, who currently serves as chair of the Public Health Committee, as well as the Behavioral and Mental Health, Human Rights and Health and Human Services committees.

· Bernadette May, executive director, Family Service Association of Greater Elgin

· Carrie Ray, director of Youth and Family Support Services, Heritage Behavioral Health Center

· Jerica Moyer, parent leader

· Macon County

· Liliana Olayo, parent leader, Kane County System of Care.

The mental health training series is offered by the Kane County Health Department in association with the Kane County System of Care. The Kane County System of Care is supported by a grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation and is comprised of the Kane County Health Department, All our Kids (AOK) Early Childhood Resources, Kane County Behavioral Health Council, Kane County Regional Office of Education and Kane County Juvenile Justice Council, according to the release.

Member organizations include Family Service Association of Greater Elgin, Ecker Center for Mental Health, Tri-City Family Services, Association for Individual Development, Family Counseling Services, Family Focus, VNA, the Parent Council and parent leaders.

Upcoming Kane County System of Care Training opportunities this fall include:

· Youth Voices Forum on Mental Health 2023 Results and Action Steps

· New Research in Domestic Violence: Coercive Control & Mental Health

· New Research in Domestic and Community Violence: Public Policy Implications of Coercive Control

· Designing Suicide Risk Assessment Systems in Schools

· LGBTQIA Affirming Mental Health Care

· Domestic Violence and Mental Health Care: Assessment and Treatment

· ADHD: Recognition and Best Practice Treatment Interventions

· Occupational Therapy and its Role in Supporting Children and Youth with Mental Health Challenges and Developmental Differences

For more information about the Kane County System of Care go to www.kanehealth.com/Pages/Childrens-Mental-Health.