Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee to sponsor ‘Good Neighbor Bat Lecture,’ Fox River Clean Up Day

The city of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee is sponsoring a lecture regarding how humans can become better “neighbors” with the local bat population.

According to a news release from the city, “Help Your Local Bats: Become A Good Bat Neighbor” takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Many bat species are becoming endangered, according to the release.

Jen Woronecki of the Good Bat Neighbor citizen conservation program will discuss the plight of bats and the steps residents can take to protect and restore the animals’ natural habitat. Bats provide value to the ecosystem by eating insects and protecting crops from agricultural pests.

People interested in attending the free lecture can register online with the Natural Resources Committee and find more event information on the Geneva Public Library’s website.

In September, the Natural Resources Committee is looking for some help to spruce up the Fox River.

The Fox River Clean Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16 at Island Park, 2 E. State St. Volunteers are asked to wear old clothes, gloves and boots to help remove debris from the river. Garbage bags, water, snacks, washing stations, and boats will be provided.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Natural Resources Committee member Kelvin Limbrick via email.