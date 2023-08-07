A physician assistant has been accused of using a dead doctor’s name and prescription forms to write opioid prescriptions for himself and a relative and then obtaining the drugs at pharmacies in North Aurora and Batavia.

Harry Przekop, 69, of Batavia was indicted July 24 by a federal grand jury on five counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.

He was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, according to a news release from the offices of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and the Chicago Field Division of Drug Enforcement Agency.

The charges allege he obtained the prescriptions of hydrocodone and codeine in December 2021 and January 2022 in Batavia and in February and June 2022 in North Aurora.

He had worked at a Chicago medical practice, according to the indictment.

He is free on a personal-recognizance bond. Przekop’s next court date is Sept. 22.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230804/batavia-man-accused-of-forging-prescriptions-to-get-narcotics