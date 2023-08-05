Join Forest Preserve District of Kane County for ‘It’s Our Fox River Day’

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County and Friends of the Fox River have announced It’s Our Fox River Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Glenwood Park Forest Preserve in Batavia.

It’s Our Fox River Day is an opportunity for community members to come together and make a positive impact on the health and beauty of the Fox River. This watershed-wide event aims to celebrate, protect and restore the health of the Fox River, according to a news release from FPDKC.

Participants can actively contribute by participating in a river clean-up. Volunteers will work collectively to beautify the river, its banks and the nearby trails. FPDKC will provide drinking water, snacks, disposable gloves and trash bags. In addition to the clean-up activities, educational exhibits and live music also will be part of the event.

To register as a volunteer, visit https://friendsofthefoxriver.org/its-our-fox-river-day/ or email CleaveRobb@kaneforest.com. Glenwood Park Forest Preserve is located at 1644 S. River St. in Batavia.

For more information, call 630-444-3190 or visit www.kaneforest.com.