Aurora Noon Lions Club offering free vision exams Aug. 19

Aurora Noon Lions Club is offering free vision exams for children ages six months to 16 in a clinic from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Aurora Public Library West Branch, 233 Constitution Drive in Aurora.

Advance registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Noon Lions volunteers use a handheld Plusoptix screener to check eye health of kids for near-sightedness, called myopia; far-sightedness, hyperopia; and astigmatism, egg-shaped eye.

Adults are notified if a screening indicates a vision problem that requires a comprehensive exam.

The service is supported by a grant from the DeKalb-based Lions Club International Foundation. The effort is part of Lions Kidsight USA, community eye-screening for children sponsored by Lions International.

Lions started free monthly eye screenings for children on third Saturdays monthly in May at Aurora Public Library West Branch.

Founded in 1922, Aurora Noon Lions Club is in its second century of community service. For more information about Lions Clubs, visit lionsclubs.org.