19th annual Thin Mint Sprint coming Sept. 16

SAUK VALLEY – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois is extending its early bird registration deadline for runners and walkers to participate in the organization’s 19th Annual Thin Mint Sprint fundraising 5K fun run/walk from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 16, officials announced in a news release.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves 16 counties including parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

Early bird registration is now $35 per person through the extended deadline of Aug. 7; $40 per person from Aug. 8 to Sept. 15; and $45 per person on race day.

The registration fee includes a Thin Mint Sprint T-shirt, chipped-timing bib, medal, fun patch and a box of official Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookies, according to the release.

Extra swag items will include customized sunglasses from 4imprint, Squirrel Nut Butter Anti-Chafe Salve and Dandies Vegan Marshmallows.

Race packet pick-up will be available the week of Sept. 3. Register online at www.girlscoutsni.org.

Hosted in partnership with the Fox River Grove Memorial Library Running Club, the event will begin and end at Lions Park, 747 S River Road, Fox River Grove. The course will take participants through the streets and neighborhoods along the Fox River for a timed run.

The event also will feature an afterparty where participants may purchase Kona Ice and play on a 52-foot inflatable obstacle course. Also during the afterparty, participants can visit community booths that include Main Stay Therapeutic Farms, Mathnasium, Fisher Outreach Group and Advancing Global EDU.

All funds raised will support the Girl Scouts’ financial assistance programs, which ensure increased access for more local Girl Scout memberships, activities and leadership experiences.