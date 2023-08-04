Kane County Sheriff’s Office to host active shooter survival classes this fall

Kane County Sheriff’s Office will host the Surviving an Active Shooter at Any Venue class from 4 to 8 p.m. on the last two Saturdays in August, September and October, beginning Aug. 19, at the sheriff’s office.

Captain Kevin Williams and Commander Chris Peeler, who both recently retired after 30 years each with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, will lead the one-day class on how to survive an active shooting.

This training is intended to provide practical skills to enhance safety at work, home, and in the community.

T﻿raining Topics Include:

A﻿ctive Shooter Response.

S﻿urvival Mindset.

S﻿ituational Awareness.

W﻿ound Care.

C﻿ounter-attack and Barricading a Room.

The class costs $10, and includes lunch. Tickets are available for purchase online. A﻿ttendees 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or their guardian.

Peeler started his career with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 after serving in the US Army. He has been assigned to special operations units, including a statewide counter-terrorism team and he spent 22 years on the SWAT team.

Williams started his career with the Kane County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division in 1992. During his career, he served on the Special Operations Unit and supervised various units, including Special Operations, Investigations Division and the Community Policing Unit.

Both Peeler and Williams each have over a decade of experience teaching active shooter response, and together they have 60 years of law-enforcement experience.