Batavia home left uninhabitable after Monday evening fire

A house fire in Batavia Monday evening caused an estimated $50,000 in damage and left the home on the 38W200 block of Glenwood Drive uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported just after 7:15 p.m.

The fire was largely contained to the attic of the home. It took firefighters roughly 40 minutes to bring the fire under control and they were on scene for nearly 2½ hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

