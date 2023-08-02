TriCity Family Services hosts 34th gala fundraiser

GENEVA – TriCity Family Services is hosting its 34th annual gala for mental health, “Let in the Brightness: A Gala for Hope,” on Sept. 9, officials announced in a news release.
TriCity Family Services will highlight the dedication of its counselors and the resilience of its clients at the annual gala, according to the release.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, with a cocktail reception, music, wine pull and raffles. Dinner follows at 7:10 p.m. with a live auction.
At 8 p.m., the agency will honor the philanthropy of its three 2023 Golden Heart Award winners for their outstanding philanthropic support of TriCity Family Services, its mission and the people it serves: John and Donna Lengle; FT Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of First Trust Bank in Wheaton; and the Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Charles.
Early bird single tickets are $125 per person and tables are $1,100 until Aug. 11; after that, single tickets are $150 per person and tables are $1,500. Tickets are available online at givesmart.com.
Sponsorships from $1,000-$10,000 are available and advertising in the program booklet is $250-$500.
For questions or to purchase tickets, sponsorships, or ads, email Kelsey Boyer at kboyer@tricityfamilyservices.org or call 630-232-1070 ext. 114.
In keeping with the theme, attendees are asked to wear their brightest, most colorful cocktail attire.
“Our annual gala is our largest fundraising event of the year and affords us the opportunity to celebrate our Golden Heart winners and to thank our neighbors, donors, funders, sponsors and partners,” Sarah Russe, director of development at TriCity Family Services, stated in the release.
TriCity Family Services is a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency that has provided mental health services for clients in Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia, North Aurora and the surrounding area since 1967. It serves people of all ages and all income levels, according to the release.
TriCity Family Services’ main office is at 120 Randall Court, Geneva, and it has a satellite office at 2570 Foxfield Road, Suite 101, St. Charles. It offers counseling, family-based treatment for eating disorders, Wilderness Challenge Program, psychiatric services, emotional wellness workshops support groups and employee assistance programs at affordable rates, according to the release.
About 170 people attended last year’s gala and raised $70,000.
The event is made possible thanks to TriCity Family Services’ Corporate Partners in Caring: The Ivy Academy, an early learning center in Geneva; FT Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of First Trust Bank in Wheaton; Nicor Gas; Sterling Bank in St. Charles; the denistry office of Mason, Faith & Hoscheit in St. Charles; K. Hollis Jewelers in Batavia; Doran Scales, a manufacturer in St. Charles; DHJJJ Cares, an accounting firm in St. Charles; Caterpillar Inc.; and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in St. Charles.
More information is available online at tricityfamilyservices.org.