Rattlesnake master among native plants for sale

ST. CHARLES – Native Illinois plants sport names like rattlesnake master, Kentucky coffee bean and nannyberry viburnum.

Funny names or not, Illinois residents are encouraged to plant native Illinois trees, shrubs and flowers because they support the local ecosystem by providing food and shelter for wildlife and are known to attract pollinators, according to a news release from Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District, based in St. Charles.

“Native plants have evolved in tandem with native wildlife, providing just the right nutrition and shelter – not just for insects, but throughout the food web,” Kat Gerdts, administrative coordinator for the conservation district, said in an email. “Pollinators include butterflies, bees, moths and other insects, as well as birds and small mammals. Plus, many birds eat the seeds of these plants or the insects that live upon them.”

The district is taking orders now for its annual native tree, shrub and plant sale, with pickup from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15-22, at the office, 2315 Dean St., Suite 100, St. Charles.

According to a news release. Prices range from $3 to $10. Orders can be made through the website, kanedupageswcd.org.

A full list of trees, plants and shrubs for sale also is available on the website.

A native hedge, such as nannyberry, chokeberry or serviceberry, can divide a space or provide privacy, according to Gerdts’ email.

“Each provides bird- and wildlife-friendly native screening with springtime blooms and striking fall leaf colors,” according to the email.

The exotic looking rattlesnake master is an Illinois prairie native. It will be among the native plants for sale through the Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District, based in St. Charles.

Serviceberry alone is a host plant for more than 120 types of caterpillars and birds eat the berries, according to the email.

Despite its scary name, rattlesnake master is not aggressive to snakes. It has sword-shaped bluish green leaves and spherical white flower clusters on tall stalks, according to its description.

Also, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, the Northern Illinois Worm Farm will be at the conservation office with fresh worm castings and worm castings tea, according to the email.

“Perfect for amending soil when installing new plants and for top dressing established plantings. Vermicompost – worm poop – provides essential nutrients, helps increase soil’s water retention and improve soil structure,” according to the email.