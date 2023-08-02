Aurora mobile food pantry will be in Montgomery Saturday, Aug. 5

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will distribute groceries from a mobile pantry from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Montgomery Police Department parking lot, 10 Civic Center in Montgomery.

The public is invited. Identification and registration are not required.

In addition to groceries, diapers, toilet paper, laundry detergent and books will be distributed.

Rebecca Dunnigan, Interfaith community impact manager, said mobile pantries were launched in January 2021, with a grant from Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation (AWE).

Interfaith mobile pantries visit parking lots at churches, schools, libraries and senior and low-income residences. Mobile-pantry partners with Interfaith are Fox Valley Park District and Blessings in a Backpack of Chicago.

Mobile pantry distributions continue from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora and Saturday, Oct. 7, at Main Baptist Church, 814 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

Call 630-692-3061, email rdunnigan@aurorafoodpantry.org or visit aurorafoodpantry.org for information.