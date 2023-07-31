Paint-a-stud fundraiser will benefit Habitat for Humanity

Fox Valley Habitat For Humanity is hosting a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The family-friendly event invites participants to paint a stud for Habitat in the parking lot of Studio 41, 1320 Route 59 in Naperville. Parking is free. A $25 donation is requested.

“Paint a stud to be used to build interior walls in one of our Habitat Green Freedom homes,” Habitat development director Barbara Zegiel said in a news release. “Be creative with your design. Once the paint is dry, write an inspirational message or well wishes to future homeowners and they will always know there is extra love and support in their walls.”

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/paint-a-stud-for-a-habitat-for-humanity-home-tickets-685765552227.

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity, a Montgomery-based Christian housing ministry, broke ground for Green Freedom, a 17-home, “smart,” net-zero-energy subdivision at 1921 Jericho Road in Aurora, on June 27.

Founded in 1988, Fox Valley Habitat is based at Genesis Community Church in Montgomery.

The affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International has built or rehabbed 70 homes in partnership with low-income residents of Aurora, North Aurora, Montgomery and Batavia.

For information, call 630-206-5038 or visit foxvalleyhabitat.org.