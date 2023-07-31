‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ set at Geneva’s Island Park Aug. 5

GENEVA – Comedy, confusion and love take center stage at Geneva’s Shakespeare in the Park performance of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Island Park at the corner of Routes 38 and 25 in Geneva.

The story involves a king who convinces his lords to devote themselves to studying, fasting and swearing off women, according to a news release.

The men agree, but soon break that vow shortly after a princess and her ladies arrive in the kingdom.

The men decide to secretly woo the women, but their letters become mixed up and delivered to the wrong person.

The women resist these gestures and laugh at the men’s foolishness.

Goodly Creatures Theatre returns for its third year at Island Park to perform, according to the release.

This year’s performance also will include two American Sign Language interpreters.

“‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ is not as well known as Shakespeare’s other works and is not performed as much because the language and themes are complicated,” Goodly Creatures director Katrina Syrris said in the release. “It takes work to bring out the comedy.”

The show is free and appropriate for all ages. It runs about 90 minutes with no intermission. Seating begins at 4 p.m.

The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Sandwiches, water, soft drinks and ice cream will be available to buy.

Attendees should arrive early because all parking lots are located outside Island Park and the Route 31 underpass is closed as part of Union Pacific’s Third Main Line project.

The closest public parking lots to Island Park are near the intersection of State Street and Route 25.

The Route 31 overflow commuter parking lot south of the railroad tracks and a portion of the Fox River Trail also have been shut down due to the Union Pacific construction.

While parking is available at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva, patrons should use the Fox River Trail detour to access Island Park.

The event is sponsored by the city’s Cultural Arts Commission.

More information is available online at www.geneva.il.us or call 630-938-4530.