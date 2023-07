There’s one more chance to catch live music in Sugar Grove this summer.

The final Groovin’ in the Grove performance of the season is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 on the north side of the Sugar Grove Library. Admission is free.

The performers are The Rockin’ Fenderskirts.

Guests can bring lawn chairs or a blanket, as well as food and beverages. Food and ice cream trucks will also be on site.

The Sugar Grove Library is located at 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove.