Geneva Shakespeare in the Park presents “Love’s Labour’s Lost” Aug. 5

Comedy, confusion and love will take center stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Island Park in Geneva for a performance of William Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”

Goodly Creatures Theatre returns for its third year at Island Park to perform this thought-provoking play that explores education, cleverness, deception, gender relations and love, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” is not as well known as Shakespeare’s other works and is not performed as much because the language and themes are complicated,” said Goodly Creatures Director Katrina Syrris in the release. “It takes work to bring out the comedy.”

The show, which is free and appropriate for all ages, runs about 90 minutes with no intermission. Seating begins at 4 p.m. at Island Park, located on the corner of State Street (Route 38) and Route 25 in Geneva.

The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Sandwiches, water, soft drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase. This year’s performance will also include two American Sign Language interpreters.

The event is sponsored by the city of Geneva’s Cultural Arts Commission. For more information, visit geneva.il.us or call 630-938-4530.