Geneva Park District Foundation seeks donations for annual Autumn Fair fundraiser

The Geneva Park District Foundation invites local businesses to sponsor its annual Autumn Fair fundraiser. This event, which attracts an average of 3,000 attendees, brings the community together to celebrate public parks and open spaces amid the unfolding of a new season.

Autumn Fair will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Peck Farm Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“It’s really a delightful day in the country, and a great opportunity for sponsors looking to give back to their community,” Foundation Chairman Jim Lynch said in a news release.

Foundation members have been planning this year’s event for some time now, Lynch said in the release.

“At this point we are lining up sponsors and reaching out to our community to help reach our goals. We have several sponsorship options with some great benefits to the donor,” Lynch said in the release.

Platinum Level Sponsor: $1,000

Gold Level Sponsor: $500

Silver Level Sponsor: $300

Bronze Level Sponsor: $100

To learn about the many benefits associated with each sponsorship level, please visit this website: GenevaParks.org/AutumnFairSponsor.

“The gift basket raffle is another way to support this event,” Lynch said in the release. “It’s a very popular activity with all kinds of great prizes, such as gift cards to local restaurants and shops. We also accept prizes that offer experiences, such as getaways, golfing and more.”

Gifts can be made by contacting a Geneva Park District Foundation member, or by emailing Hannah Sterricker at hsterricker@genevaparks.com.

Participants will enjoy many free activities, with minimal fees for some activities, food and beverages. Activities include pony rides, hayrides, children’s games, crafts, a birds of prey demonstration and musical entertainment.

Visitors also can mingle with animals in a petting zoo, buy pumpkins, and more. Raffle tickets will be sold by Foundation members and at Geneva Park District facilities for $5 each or 5 for $30. They also can be bought at the event.