Illinois Equine Humane Center to host celebration at Maple Park location

The Illinois Equine Humane Center will host a 15th anniversary Birthday Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Maple Park.

The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, bounce house, games, food vendors, live music and more. All proceeds from the event will support the horses housed at the Illinois Equine Humane Center, as well as rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Illinois Equine Humane Center is a horse rescue nonprofit organization, and provides treatment and shelter for horses until they can find permanent homes, according to the organization’s website.

The center is located at 47W635 Beith Road, Maple Park. For more information, email info@ilehc.org.