State Sen. Don DeWitte to hold traveling office hours in Geneva, South Elgin in August

State Sen. Donald DeWitte (R-St. Charles) will host traveling office hours in August with events scheduled in Geneva and South Elgin.

A constituent services expert will be at each event to assist constituents with issues involving state agencies and departments, according to a news release from DeWitte’s office.

The Geneva date is Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. 7th St.

The South Elgin date is Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gail Borden Public Library, South Elgin Branch, 127 S. McLean Blvd.

“My highly-trained staff can help constituents navigate state agencies and find solutions to a variety of issues,” DeWitte stated in the release. “Whether it is FOID or CCL delays, unemployment problems, certification issues, or other state-related problems, my staff is available to help. I recognize it is not convenient for residents in the northern part of the 33rd District to travel to my West Dundee or St. Charles offices for assistance, so I hope any constituents requiring help will take advantage of these traveling office hours in other parts of the 33rd District.”

The Senator attends traveling office hours as his schedule permits.