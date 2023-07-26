Woman charged with reckless homicide in DUI crash that killed 2 near Sugar Grove

A Sugar Grove woman has been charged with reckless homicide for a crash Saturday near Sugar Grove where she had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, authorities said.

Melissa Hill, 55, of the 0-100 block of Penny Lane, is accused of killing 54-year-old Jonathan P. Couch and his passenger, Teresa Haidl, 56, of Batavia.

She is charged with two counts of reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol -- causing death; two misdemeanor counts of DUI; and traffic charges of reckless driving, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions.

Hill remains hospitalized for injuries she sustained.

The crash happened around 11:09 p.m. on Bliss Road near Seavey Road. Kane County sheriff’s deputies reported that a silver BMX X5, driven south on Bliss by Hill, crossed the centerline in a no-passing zone. It hit a Chevrolet Silverado truck head-on, and the two vehicles spun into a northbound Dodge Caravan.

Couch and Haidl were in the Silverado.

The sheriff’s office said Hill had a blood alcohol content of .235 when her blood was taken at a hospital.

She will be arrested when she is released from the hospital.

