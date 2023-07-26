State Sen. DeWitte, Rep. Ugaste to host grand opening for St. Charles office

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, and state Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, are hosting a grand opening of their new district office in St. Charles next week.

Ugaste invites 65th District constituents to join him from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the new district office at 406 Surrey Woods Drive, St. Charles.

“Right in the heart of St. Charles just off of Main Street, we are happy to open our new district office for State House District 65 and State Senate District 33,” Ugaste said in a news release. “I invite constituents to join us for light snacks and conversation with Sen. DeWitte and me. Feel free to stop by. We hope to see you there.”

Constituents with questions can call 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org for more information.