Mosquito spraying scheduled for Wednesday evening in Geneva, St. Charles

Clarke vehicles will spray a mosquito control application throughout Geneva and St. Charles Wednesday evening. Spraying is scheduled form dusk to dawn July 26 into July 27.

The Kane County Health Department announced a mosquito surveillance trap tested positive for the West Nile virus on July 17 in Batavia.

Clarke will be using a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. However, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed during the misting application and one hour afterward, according to a news release.

Residents can report mosquito nuisances and standing water issues directly to Clarke via the company’s online portal at clarkeportal.com/hotline. People can subscribe to receive advanced spraying notifications from Clarke when registering.

For tips on preventing West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness, visit kanehealth.com.