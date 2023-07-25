Police involved in standoff with man inside house on Geneva’s east side

Police from several local agencies responded to a house in the 600 block of Nichole Lane on Geneva’s east side Monday night for a man barricaded inside.

The police presence began to dissipate around 10 p.m. after it appeared police escorted someone from the home. Shortly afterward, an ambulance backed onto the street toward the home. Fire department personnel who had been stationed down the street were seen wheeling a gurney in the home’s direction.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, a man inside the home had threatened to harm himself. No one else was inside the house.

The incident began around 7:45 p.m., and officers from Batavia, St. Charles and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Streets in the area were blocked off, and police told neighbors to stay inside as a precaution.