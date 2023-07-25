Here’s a list of cooling centers in Kane County

Temperatures across northern Illinois are expected to reach upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and then into the 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Kane County has several community cooling locations for anyone who needs relief from the scorching heat and humidity that will blanket the area over the next few days.

AURORA

Aurora Public Library (Santori Library), 101 S. River St., 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri-Sat

Aurora Public Library East Branch, 555 S. Eola Road, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri-Sat

Aurora Public Library West Branch, 233 S. Constitution Drive, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri-Sat

NORTH AURORA

North Aurora Fire Department, 2N. Monroe St., North Aurora, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

BATAVIA

Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CARPENTERSVILLE

Carpentersville Residents seeking a cooling center should contact Fire Chief John Schilling at 847-3447300, and he will arrange for you to go to one of the village’s cooling centers.

GENEVA

Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., M-F, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Geneva Public Works Facility, 1800 South St., M-F 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Geneva Fire Dept., 200 East Side Drive, 24 Hours/7 days a week (No sleeping facilities)

Geneva Police Dept., 20 Police Plaza, 24 Hours/7 days a week (No sleeping facilities)

Geneva Public Library, 127 James St., M-Th 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.,

SOUTH ELGIN

South Elgin Village Hall, 10 N. Water St, South Elgin, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

ELGIN

Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. Elgin, M-Th 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., F-S 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Gail Borden Rakow Branch, 2751 W. Bowes Road, Elgin, M-Th 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., F- S 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Elgin Senior Services, 101 South Grove, Elgin, M-F 8 a.m. - 4p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

MAPLE PARK

Maple Park Fire Dept., 305 S. County Line Road, M-F 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PINGREE GROVE

Pingree Grove Police Dept., One Police Plaza, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

ST. CHARLES

St. Charles Public Library, One S. 6th Ave, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Fri, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat, noon - 5 p.m. Sun.

WEST DUNDEE

Public Safety Center 2, 100 Carrington Drive, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.