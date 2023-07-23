St. Charles Library to host “The History of Stevie Wonder” lecture

St. Charles Public Library is inviting community members to attend “The History of Stevie Wonder” lecture on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The musical history tour, led by music historian Gary Wenstrup, will run from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room in the library at 1 S. 6th Ave.

According to a press release from the library, the lecture will feature performance and interview clips to trace the arc of Stevie Wonder’s decades-long career to gain a deeper understanding of one of America’s national treasures.

Wenstrup will share several of Wonder’s long list of hit songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

After retiring from a career in advertising sales, Wenstrup developed courses on the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Motown Records for the Continuing Education Department of the College of DuPage.

He has lectured at over 100 libraries across the country and is a reoccurring guest on the popular podcast “Something about The Beatles.”

To register, visit the library’s website or call the research and reading desk at 630-584-0076.