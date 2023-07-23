Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora to host ‘Which 90s Sitcom Mom Are You?’ promotion

Chicago Premium Outlets is asking shoppers, “Which 90′s Sitcom Mom Are You?”

According to a news release, the fun, BuzzFeed-style personality quiz invites respondents to answer four quick questions in pursuit of their iconic TV mom match and a chance to win a $1,000 back-to-school shopping spree.

The quiz and shopping spree giveaway will be active through Sept. 15, according to the release.

“This time of year makes me nostalgic for special times spent back-to-school shopping with my own mom,” said Marissa Persico, director of marketing and business development for Chicago Premium Outlets. “We want to encourage parents to think about back-to-school shopping as more than a time to stock up on essentials. It’s a chance to ‘make a day of it’ at the mall, connect with their children in meaningful ways, and create new memories.

The online “Which 90′s Sitcom Mom Are You?” personality quiz is accessible from Chicago Premium Outlets’ website News & Events page. Respondents’ answers will link them to one of four 90′s era TV moms – Vivian Banks from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Amy Matthews from “Boy Meets World,” Jill Taylor from “Home Improvement,” or Harriette Winslow from “Family Matters.”

Complete rules and regulations for the back-to-school shopping spree giveaway can be found here.