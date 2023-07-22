One dead, two injured after head-on crash Friday in Sugar Grove Twp.

A Sugar Grove man is dead and two other are seriously injured after a head-on crash Friday night in Sugar Grove Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash just after 11 p.m. Friday at Bliss and Seavey roads.

Deputies found that a silver BMW X5 traveling south on Bliss crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and hit a northbound Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Silverado, John P. Couch, 54, of Sugar Grove, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver of the BMW, Melissa J. Hill, of the 0 block of Penny Lane, Sugar Grove, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. While at the hospital, it was determined that Hill had a blood alcohol content of .235.

While multiple charges have been approved against Hill by the Kane County State’s Attorney, she remains hospitalized for her injuries and the accident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Investigations Division, the release stated.