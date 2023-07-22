Center for Civic Engagement to launch this fall at Elgin Community College

Starting this fall, Elgin Community College students can apply to be civic leaders with the new Center for Civic Engagement (CCE), which will be a regional hub for training civic leaders, political education and promoting democracy, according to a press release from the college.

Students selected as Civic Leaders will undergo leadership training, engage ECC’s student body in civic issues and collect, analyze and disseminate data on student and community public opinion to stakeholders throughout our region. They will also have opportunities to attend legislative sessions in Springfield to engage with local and state leaders, government officials and civic organizations. Civic leaders will receive a $500 scholarship per semester of involvement.

The CCE will foster a robust and respectful campus environment in which students, faculty, employees and the broader community will have regular opportunities to learn, vote, interact with public officials and engage in the most pressing political questions of the day, both on ECC’s campus and beyond.

Learn more about the Center for Civic Engagement at elgin.edu/civic.