Nighttime pavement resurfacing on Randall Road to begin Monday

Nighttime pavement resurfacing on Randall Road is scheduled to begin between Main Street and Keslinger Road on Monday, July 24, weather permitting.

This work may involve temporary lane closures and is anticipated to be completed in three months.

Night work on Randall Road will be executed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, in order to avoid impacting daytime traffic and to better serve the motoring public.

Give extra attention to directions given by flaggers and watch for equipment trucks entering and leaving live traffic lanes during this work.