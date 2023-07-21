CASA Kane County rededicates Grow a Healthy Child Garden

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce, along with Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce, Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Batavia Chamber of Commerce, Elburn Chamber of Commerce and St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the rededication of CASA Kane County’s Grow a Healthy Child Garden on Tuesday, July 19, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber.

CASA Board Chair Kristi Wano cut the ribbon surrounded by staff, board members, volunteers, friends and the chambers involved.

The garden is located behind the Kane County Courthouse at 100 S. Third St., Geneva. CASA Kane County is also celebrating 35 years of advocacy and service for children.

CASA, a nonprofit organization, trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocates who volunteer on behalf of the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

More than 200 volunteers served more than 600 children throughout Kane County last year, according to a news release from CASA Kane County.

The little girl statue was damaged last fall but has now been repaired and returned to the Grow a Healthy Child Garden, located in back of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. CASA hosted a 35th anniversary event with a ribbon cutting July 19 at the garden. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

Last fall, an accident involving a car damaged the garden, including displacement of the garden’s little girl statue, the release stated. The statue has been returned to the garden.

For more information on this organization, visit http://www.casakanecounty.org.