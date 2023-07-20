Former Sugar Grove Village President Sean Michels has been charged with felony forgery.

He is accused of forging the signature of a North Aurora building official on a certificate of occupancy and presenting the forged document to a title company on July 7, according to the charges.

Michels, 60, who is now a village trustee, was released Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to Kane County court records.

Michels declined to comment Wednesday.

The charges were filed Tuesday.

Michels was president of Sugar Grove for 22 years until he was defeated in the 2021 election.

He was elected as a trustee in April. On a candidate questionnaire, he said he was a project manager for McCue Builders Inc. McCue’s website says it is building custom homes in four subdivisions in North Aurora.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230719/ex-sugar-grove-village-president-charged-with-forgery