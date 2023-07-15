July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

No severe weather threat after tornado siren malfunction Saturday morning

By Shaw Local News Network
Dark clouds filled the sky between Dixon and Sterling on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as storm warnings were posted across the region.

Dark clouds filled the sky between Dixon and Sterling on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado siren system malfunction led to a false alarm on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Kane County. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The tornado sirens that were activated in parts of Kane County on Saturday morning were the result of a malfunction, not impending severe weather.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating why the sirens were activated when there was no severe weather imminent.

The sirens were heard by residents of Sugar Grove and Aurora, the post stated.

“We are aware of the outdoor warning sirens malfunction that occurred around 10 a.m. this morning. Be advised we are actively working towards a reason and solution,” the social media post stated.

Kane County