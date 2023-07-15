No severe weather threat after tornado siren malfunction Saturday morning

The tornado sirens that were activated in parts of Kane County on Saturday morning were the result of a malfunction, not impending severe weather.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating why the sirens were activated when there was no severe weather imminent.

The sirens were heard by residents of Sugar Grove and Aurora, the post stated.

“We are aware of the outdoor warning sirens malfunction that occurred around 10 a.m. this morning. Be advised we are actively working towards a reason and solution,” the social media post stated.