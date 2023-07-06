Kane, DuPage, Will counties named among best counties to live in U.S.

Kane County has been ranked as one of the top 20 counties in the nation in the July 2023 issue of Site Selection magazine, according to a news release from Kane County.

Kane County came in #14 on the list, along with Cook County at #2, DuPage County at #9 and Will County at #16. Illinois was the only state with four or more contiguous counties making the list.

This is Site Selection magazine’s first ranking of best counties in the U.S. and was based on the total number of economic development projects in each county between January 2022 and March 2023. Kane County had 52 qualifying projects during that time period, according to the release.

“This recognition by Site Selection magazine emphasizes why Kane County is a prime destination for new businesses and investments. This acknowledgment reinforces our status as a welcoming community that values its workforce, growth and geographic attributes,” Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog said.

As the fifth largest county in Illinois, Kane County has a population of over 515,000 residents and boasts a landscape that combines urban, agriculture, rural and residential.

You can read the entire article ‘Heroes of the Heartland’ by clicking here.

Earlier this year, Site Selection named the Chicago region the top metro in the U.S. for business growth, a ranking it’s held for the past 10 years.