Kane County Sheriff announces drive sober 4th of July campaign

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is stepping-up enforcement of impaired and unbuckled drivers over the holiday.

The safety campaign runs through the early morning hours of July 5, according to a news release.

“It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs,” Sheriff Ron Hain stated in the release. “Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the roads and enforce all other traffic laws. We’re doing it to save lives.”

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

The Sheriff’s Office offered the following tips to help ensure a safe holiday:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 9-1-1.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.