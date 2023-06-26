Propane tank catches fire at Knights of Columbus food tent during Geneva’s Swedish Days

GENEVA – A broken gas line on a propane tank caught fire at a food tent during Geneva’s Swedish Days festival – but a fast-thinking volunteer put it out with an extinguisher, Geneva Fire Chief Michael Antenore said.

Volunteers at the Knights of Columbus food tent at the southeast corner of Third and Campbell streets were selling their usual roasted corn and turkey legs on June 21, the first day of the festival, when the fire started, about 2:30 p.m.

“The gas line broke on the propane gas cylinder and it caught an ignition source,” Antenore said. “It was a hose that failed due to age.”

These were not the smaller propane tanks that people pick up at the grocery store, but tall commercial ones, Antenore said.

A brief fire erupted in the cooking area of the Knights of Columbus tent at Third Street and Campbell on the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. No one was injured. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“This hose fitting failed and fell off, the gas was blowing and it caught flame or a heat source,” Antenore said. “So we had a little excitement.”

A volunteer, whose name he did not know, used an extinguisher, so the fire was out by the time the fire department arrived, and no one was injured, he said.

“It damaged some of the tenting above the stand and a couple pieces of equipment,” Antenore said of the fire. “But they were back in business after the cleanup.”

But not entirely: While the Knights were back to selling turkey legs, brats and roasted corn, the fire fried the fryer, so they could not make french fries or fry cheese curds.

“They did their best to find a spare one, but couldn’t,” Antenore said.

The Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 2191 did not return email messages seeking comment about the fire and the propane tank.