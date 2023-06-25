June 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Annual parade caps off 73rd Swedish Days in Geneva

By Rick West - Daily Herald Media Group
Dan Janes gives his daughter Adeline, 2, a better view of the action Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

Hundreds of residents and visitors lined the streets of downtown Geneva for the annual Swedish Days parade Sunday afternoon.

The more than hourlong parade featured about 65 entries, including local Scout troops and sports teams, Shriners, bagpipers, bands, the Jesse White Tumblers and myriad community groups and businesses.

The Jesse White Tumblers take to the air Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

Geneva native and 2022 Wood Award winner Jay Womack served as parade marshal.

Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Swedish Days dates back to 1949. The fest was conceived as a celebration of the heritage of Swedish immigrants who settled in the area.

GenevaKane County