Hearing on Geneva’s circa 1843 blacksmith shop continues tonight

GENEVA – A public hearing on a circa 1843 limestone blacksmith shop at the at the former Mill Race property at 4 E. State St., Geneva, will continue at 7 p.m. today before the Historic Preservation Commission, at the City Council Chambers, 109 James St.

The Shodeen Family Foundation, which owns the property, is seeking to remove its historic landmark designation and allow its demolition. They say that the structure cannot be reused, repurposed or relocated – and it would be too expensive to try to turn it into a retail area.

Preservationists oppose allowing the blacksmith shop to be demolished, as it is one of the oldest still-standing commercial buildings near the time Geneva was founded in 1835.

Demolition is a last resort if the owner has no other alternatives – an issue disputed between David Patzelt, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation and preservationists.

Patzelt even put the property up for sale for $1 but had no takers as a way to illustrate its lack of value.

In May, Landmarks Illinois declared the blacksmith shop one of the nine Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois for 2023.

At the April hearing, two consultants testified that if the city wants the blacksmith shop preserved, it should put up $1.5 million in tax increment financing to do so.

A tax increment financing district – or TIF – is a development tool used by local governments to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

The hearing on the blacksmith shop’s fate has been continued every month since it began in January. Details are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

The commission is a recommending body. The City Council to make a final decision, either to uphold the commission’s decision or to override it.