Toddler hit by car in Aurora Saturday remains hospitalized

AURORA – A toddler struck by a car in Aurora on Saturday is now reported to be in stable condition, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler, reportedly 22 months old, was playing near the residence in the 1900 block of Liberty Street, Aurora, about 1:30 p.m. when they suddenly ran into the street, according to the release.

According to witness statements, the driver of a 2008 silver Ford was not speeding and was unsuccessful in trying to avoid hitting the child, according to the release.

The child was first taken to Rush Coply Medical Center in Aurora in critical condition and then flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the release.

Hospital staff has not told police the extent of the child’s injuries, according to the release.

There still is a pending investigation to see if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and potential charges still are forthcoming.

The Kane County Investigations Division and the Kane County Drone Unit investigated the crash. The Kane County Evidence Division is processing evidence from the vehicle, as is procedure, according to the release.