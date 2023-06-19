St. Charles Park District offers many free outdoor activities this summer

The St. Charles Park District invites the public to experience its free outdoor activities this summer, including pickleball, skate parks, disc golf and more, according to a news release from the park district.

Outdoor pickleball courts are free and open daily from dawn to dusk at Belgium Town Park, Pottawatomie Park and James O. Breen Community Park. Various parks also offer basketball, beach volleyball and tennis for open play.

Skate parks are available to anyone who wants to use a skateboard, skates or a bicycle. The park district does not provide supervision and strongly encourages all who use the skate parks to wear helmets and other protective gear, the release stated.

The local nine-hole disc golf course is rated as a par three and is located on the north side of Campton Hills Road, west of Peck Road. According to the release, the wooded terrain makes for challenging play.

Eight separate stations work a variety of different muscle groups for a total body workout at Pottawatomie Park’s fitness stations. The equipment, which is wheelchair accessible, is open to anyone 13 years of age or older.

The Rusty Rodeo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12. Staff members will help residents who wish to remove rusty crayfish from the Fox River. On-site naturalists and aquatic ecologists will help identify species and discus the ecological importance of native crayfish.