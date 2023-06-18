Charges expected after 70-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash Saturday with pickup in Geneva

A 70-year-old man from Bloomingdale riding a motorcycle was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Route 38 in Geneva.

The Geneva Police Department anticipates charges will be forthcoming against the driver who struck the motorcycle in a head-on collision, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department. The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva by Geneva Fire Department personnel. The man was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m. by hospital staff.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson east on Route 38 at 1:48 p.m. when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling westbound veered into the eastbound lanes east of the intersection with Crissey Avenue and struck the motorcycle in a head on collision. At this time, it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the release.

The Chevrolet Silverado was driven by a 24-year-old Aurora man who had three passengers. They were not injured in the crash.

The names of the drivers are being withheld until their families have been notified. The Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash.

The intersection and portions of Route 38 remain closed while law enforcement personnel are on the scene. The Geneva Emergency Management Agency is assisting with traffic direction.

Geneva police and fire departments were assisted by the Batavia Police Department.