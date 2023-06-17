Autopsies for former couple show they died of gunshot wounds in Geneva murder-suicide

GENEVA – Preliminary autopsy results of Amanda and Chad Dockery were released late Friday, according to a news release from the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary cause of death for Amanda Dockery, 48, was multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary cause of death for Chad Dockery, 49, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic lab for analysis, the release stated.

On Wednesday evening Chad Dockery called 911 to report that “he murdered his former wife,” Geneva police said.

When they arrived at the house where Amanda Dockery lived, in the 1000 block of Pebble Beach Court, Geneva, Chad Dockery was sitting in a vehicle at the end of the driveway and as officers approached, shot himself, police said.

The Coroner’s Office is working with Geneva police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force in the ongoing investigation of the deaths.