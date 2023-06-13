Experience kayak fishing in Kane County this summer

Middle and high schoolers can explore local lakes and hone fishing skills this summer under the guidance of professional kayak fishing instructors from Chi-Yak Adventures, according to a news release from the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Join one, two or all three sessions with paddle kayak, safety equipment, kayaking instruction and fishing gear provided.

The programs take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Big Rock Forest Preserve, Tuesday, July 25 at Grunwald Farms Forest Preserve in Elburn and Friday, Aug. 4 at Oakhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora.

The programs are intended for youth entering grades six through 12. Registration is required at least one week prior to the program and full payment of $99 per person, per program is due at the time of registration.

Participants are advised to bring their own tackle box, water, sunscreen and a snack.

For more information and to register for the program, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.