Safety improvements coming to Route 47 in Elburn

Safety improvements are coming to Rowe Road and Kenmar Drive along Route 47 in Elburn, State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, announced in a news release.

According to the release, the improvements include:

Installing advance “Offset Side Roads” intersection warning signs in advance of Rowe Road facing northbound and southbound traffic on Route 47. To improve sign conspicuity, two sets of signs will be placed, one on the left side and one on the right side of the road along Route 47. Red flags will be placed above all the signs.

Installing two intersection warning signs in between the two legs of Rowe Road on the right side only, one facing northbound traffic and the other facing southbound traffic.

Supplementing the existing intersection warning signs for Kenmar Drive with new identical signs placed on the left sides of the road facing northbound and southbound traffic. Red flags will be placed above all the signs.

Replacing the existing stop signs at Kenmar Drive and Rowe Road with larger sized signs.

Installing “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs under the stop signs at Rowe Road and Kenmar Drive. The signs will face traffic exiting the side streets to ensure that motorists are aware that both Kenmar and Rowe are T-intersections.

“Ensuring residents can safely travel our roadways on a daily basis is one of the most fundamentally important roles of government,” Keicher said in the release. “I’m pleased to announce that by working closely with IDOT, we are seeing safety improvements prioritized and projects are being set in motion.”

Keicher also has been working on legislation in the General Assembly to clean up and prevent roadside debris blown from waste hauling vehicles that litter roads and local farm fields, according to the release.

Keicher serves the 70th District, which includes portions of Kane, DeKalb and McHenry counties.