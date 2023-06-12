Former Kane prosecutor tabbed as new associate judge in 16th Circuit

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County 16th Circuit judges voted to appoint St. Charles attorney Lark Cowart an associate judge to fill the position left by the retirement of Judge Charles Petersen, officials announced in a news release.

“I am humbled to be chosen for this position and I am looking forward to continuing to serve my community in this new role,” Cowart said in the release.

Cowart spent the majority of her career – 14 years – as an assistant state’s attorney in Kane County where she focused on cases involving child abuse and neglect and juvenile delinquency.

Cowart also is an adjunct professor at Aurora University in the Criminal Justice and Social Work departments.

She is active in her community as a swim coach, basketball coach, Cub Scout leader and she serves on various boards.

Cowart lives locally with her husband and their two children.

Cowart received her Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College, her law degree from Loyola University Chicago, and her master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University, Straus Institute, according to the release.

In 2018, Cowart lost the Democratic primary for judge to former state senator Michael Noland – who went on to defeat the late Thomas Hartwell to become a judge that November.