Kane Forest Preserve District offers ‘Little Saplings Safari’ for young nature lovers

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is offering a new program for preschool aged children this summer.
Little Saplings Safari is a monthly program form children ages 3-5 that helps foster a love of nature and adventure, according to a news release.
Children will travel to a different forest preserve each month, and will feature hikes, water explorations, farm animal visits and more.
Little Saplings Safari Schedule:
A Farmer’s Life
Date: Thursday, June 15
Time: 10 - 11 a.m.
Location: Brunner Family Forest Preserve
Address: 18N681 Illinois 31, West Dundee
Fee: $5/child
Creatures of the Night (Bug spray advised)
Date: Thursday, July 20
Time: 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Location: Elburn Forest Preserve
Address: 45W061 Route 38, Elburn
Fee: $5/child
Creek Critters (All participants must wear shoes and be prepared to be in the water. Sunscreen and bug spray are advised)
Date: Thursday, Aug. 17
Time: 10 - 11 a.m.
Location: Glenwood Park Forest Preserve
Address: 1644 S. River St., Batavia
Fee: $5/child
A parent or caregiver must accompany the child. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To view upcoming nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com or search for us on social media @forestpreserve.