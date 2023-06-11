Kane Forest Preserve District offers ‘Little Saplings Safari’ for young nature lovers

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is offering a new program for preschool aged children this summer.

Little Saplings Safari is a monthly program form children ages 3-5 that helps foster a love of nature and adventure, according to a news release.

Children will travel to a different forest preserve each month, and will feature hikes, water explorations, farm animal visits and more.

Little Saplings Safari Schedule:

A Farmer’s Life

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 10 - 11 a.m.

Location: Brunner Family Forest Preserve

Address: 18N681 Illinois 31, West Dundee

Fee: $5/child

Creatures of the Night (Bug spray advised)

Date: Thursday, July 20

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Elburn Forest Preserve

Address: 45W061 Route 38, Elburn

Fee: $5/child

Creek Critters (All participants must wear shoes and be prepared to be in the water. Sunscreen and bug spray are advised)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 17

Time: 10 - 11 a.m.

Location: Glenwood Park Forest Preserve

Address: 1644 S. River St., Batavia

Fee: $5/child

A parent or caregiver must accompany the child. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To view upcoming nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com or search for us on social media @forestpreserve.