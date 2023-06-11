Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of May 30, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Aaron M. Washington, 39, of the 500 block of North Aldine Street, Elgin, for two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one count of aggravated fleeing/eluding police.

• Ku Bae, 31, of the 100 block of North Western Avenue, Aurora, for three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Terriana A. Jones, 24, of the 1200 block of Countryside Drive, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI, DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Tushar K. Suvagia, 46, of the 1400 boock of Prairie Pointe Drive, South Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI, DUI, driving with a suspended/revoked license and no driver’s license.

• Billy J. Hooper, 27, of the 16200 block of West State Road, Pecatonica, Ill., for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked license and speeding.

• Juan A. Ledesma, 33, homeless, of Elgin, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Raza A. Moghul, 23, of the 500 block of Hammond Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated battery and two counts of resisting a police officer.

• Chad K. Falkenberg, 47, of the 600 block of Congdon Avenue, Elgin, for three counts each of burglary and unlawful possession of burglary tools, six counts of retail theft and criminal damage.

• Richard C. Davis, 34, of the 4800 block of Cedarledge Court, Carpentersville, for aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

• Michael A. Mealy, 34, of the 0-99 block of South Geneva Street, Elgin, for two counts of driving with a suspended/revoked license and one count of obstructing identification.

• Thomas P. Searles, 40, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Bartlett, for retail theft.

• Jessica M. Moreno, 32, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Bartlett, for retail theft.

• Moises Villa, 20, of the 800 block of Suzanne Lane, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery, retail theft and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

• Lionel D. Davis, 37, of the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive, Aurora, for burglary and retail theft.

• Carlos B. Martinez, 33, of the 100 block of East Chicago Street, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Santiago Duran Palma, 44, of both the 1600 and the 2100 blocks of Moringside Lane, Carpentersville, for two counts of driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Matthew S. Mroz, 36, of the 5N400 block of Paddock Lane, Campton Township, for two counts of public indecency and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

• Daniel A. Skonieczny, 55, of the 1900 block of North Carlton Court, Pingree Grove, for three counts of aggravated DUI.

• Maurice Garner, 25, of the 300 block of East Chicago Street, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer, fleeing/eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Laura G. Bloodworth, 20, of the 400 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated battery.

• Alfredo Choc, 44, of the 300 block of Spring Street, Aurora, for aggravated DUI, DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and no driver’s license.

• Alexander D. Charlie-Allen, 32, of the 1000 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donyonna G. Stokes, 26, of the 400 block of Bluff Street, Joliet, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Mark S. Case, 48, of the 3600 block of West 192nd Street, Homewood, for two counts of disorderly conduct.

• Christopher M. Henderson, 37, of the 200 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card and aggravated battery; one count of unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery.

• Alex D. Solorsano, 29, of the 400 block of Lakeland Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts of domestic battery.

• Mustafah Katende, 39, of the 2100 block of West Alcott Road, Aurora, for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

• Terrence A. Clark, 42, of the 1100 block of Winterberry Lane, Plainfield, for aggravated DUI.

• Antyione D. Driver, 51, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and aggravated battery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Marcus M. McFall, 34, of the 900 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, for theft and domestic battery.

• Victor Alvarez, 54, of the 900 block of East New York Street, Aurora, for two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property.

• Michael D. Williams, 49, of the 0-99 block of West Pheasant Trail, Lake in the Hills, for aggravated DUI.

• Ernest S. Figueroa, 38, of the 400 block of East Chicago Street, Elgin, for three counts of unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park, four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.